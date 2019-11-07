Life From plastic revolution to revolution against plastic Many consumers are calling for an alternative, and consumer goods companies are starting to listen BL PREMIUM

Every week or two, Magali Sartre, a 44-year-old who lives in Paris, goes online to grocery shop. She clicks on orange juice, olive oil, tea, pasta, cookies and crackers — a typical order for herself, her two young children and her husband, which she tops up with trips to a nearby organic shop, butcher and cheesemonger.

But when the delivery arrives, it looks anything but typical. Packed in a padded tote bag with thick foam dividers, the pasta and loose tea are in stainless-steel reusable containers and the orange juice is in a glass bottle.