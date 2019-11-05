Life People targeted by Israeli surveillance weapon are living on the edge Spyware eavesdrops on political exiles, journalists and human rights activists after infecting their phones via WhatsApp BL PREMIUM

Earlier in 2019, Faustin Rukundo’s phone started to ring at odd times. The calls were always on WhatsApp — sometimes from a Scandinavian number, sometimes a video call — but the caller would hang up before he could answer. When he rang back no-one would pick up.

Rukundo, a British citizen who lives in Leeds, had reason to be suspicious. As a member of a Rwandan opposition group in exile, he has lived for several years in fear of the security services of the central African nation where he was born.