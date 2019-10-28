Life Do mindfulness activities really work? Some critics argue that mindfulness has been oversold or commodified and that people with mental health struggles are being exploited for commercial gain BL PREMIUM

“Be present in your own body. Let your mind have a holiday,” I am instructed, as I shuffle awkwardly around a brightly-lit dance studio in central London. My fellow classmates are lost in the moment — some appear transfixed, others are grinning broadly as they dance with eyes closed.

I am attending a Biodanza dance class because I have set myself a challenge to learn more about mindfulness, the psychological process of feeling present in your own body. By paying attention to the moment — to your thoughts, feelings and the environment around you — it is argued that stress, anxiety and depression can be reduced.