Life New era of superluxury travel awaits if airships get off the ground OceanSky Cruises is selling tickets for a 2023 trip to the North Pole in a blimp BL PREMIUM

You don’t work in a grey concrete block in Bedford for the incredible views. But you may work there to bring incredible views within reach. Inside the offices of Hybrid Air Vehicles, an hour north of London, is a simulator for a new type of luxury air travel that could give the rich and adventurous bird’s eye views of the Arctic and the Amazon without the need for runways.

A couple of rudimentary aeroplane seats, four large screens, two control panels — this just about gives the sense of what it would be like to steer the world’s largest aircraft, a blimp called the Airlander 10.