How to cope with turning 50
It is a demanding age: often a career peak, but nearing the point of being written off
14 October 2019 - 05:00
A 50-year-old friend recently returned shocked from his high-school reunion. People had aged so badly that he had recognised nobody.
He couldn’t even cheer himself with competitive ageing — the involuntary sense of triumph when peers have declined — because nobody recognised him either.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.