Life Kingdom revs up tourism drive — despite the regional tensions The programme is part of a strategy to diversify away from oil, with tourism development a key goal BL PREMIUM

An enigmatic advertisement has appeared on the travel pages of British newspapers. Over a picture of a sandy desert island, surrounded by turquoise sea, was the strapline: “This is not the Maldives.”

No information as to the actual location was given, but readers were directed to a social media hashtag and website.