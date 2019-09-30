Life Antisocial behaviour of parents is hard-wired The Felicity Huffman college admissions scandal exposes the selfishness of the cult of parenthood BL PREMIUM

Schadenfreude is a lowering emotion. The English language should take pride in its lack of a word for it. Why, then, when I read about Felicity Huffman, does something akin to that feeling nibble at me? Why do I smirk when I am meant to mutter gravely about the thanklessness of parental love?

It is the smirk, I think, of the wilfully childless. And it is directed at our alleged betters.