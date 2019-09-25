Life Boomtown: Greenland’s climate change gold rush In towns such as Ilulissat, global warming has brought bounties in fishing and tourism, but the melting ice has even the locals worried BL PREMIUM

It’s nearly 11pm in Ilulissat, where the summer sun never sets, and Søren Stach Nielsen is going for a walk.

The trail runs along a rocky outcrop next to the ocean, where the huge icebergs that give this town its name — Ilulissat means “iceberg” in Greenlandic — are glowing pink under the midnight sun.