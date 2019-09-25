Boomtown: Greenland’s climate change gold rush
In towns such as Ilulissat, global warming has brought bounties in fishing and tourism, but the melting ice has even the locals worried
25 September 2019 - 05:10
It’s nearly 11pm in Ilulissat, where the summer sun never sets, and Søren Stach Nielsen is going for a walk.
The trail runs along a rocky outcrop next to the ocean, where the huge icebergs that give this town its name — Ilulissat means “iceberg” in Greenlandic — are glowing pink under the midnight sun.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.