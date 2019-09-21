LUNCH WITH THE FT: Stephen Schwarzman — Trump whisperer and teacher advocate

When Stephen Schwarzman originally proposed lunch, he suggested two venues: Claridge’s or St Tropez. Naively, I assumed there was a choice. A rendezvous on the Côte d’Azur, where Schwarzman enjoys one of his many palatial residences, was always a tad risky for a man who loves to control the situation.

Invited for 12.15pm, I spot Schwarzman standing centre stage in The Foyer and Reading Room restaurant. Short and tanned, he’s wearing a lightly pinstriped dark suit with his favourite combination: blue-striped shirt with white collar and purple tie. He’s put on a few pounds since he was a top runner in high school and college, but at 72 he still looks trim.

Encounters with Schwarzman are rarely dull. He’s a combative character who, while outwardly charming, does not take kindly to criticism. We’ve exchanged expletives in Davos and in his luxuriously appointed office at Blackstone, the Wall Street private equity and asset management firm he co-founded 34 years ago. But there have never been any hard feelings.

Schwarzman’s fortune (net worth about $18bn) has bought him power and influence. He’s graduated from being a mega-deal-maker to philanthropist, back channel in US-China relations and “Trump whisperer”. I want to explore these multiple roles, but also pin down why the man who has built one of the most successful financial businesses on the planet has never quite received the credit he believes he deserves.

A Wall Street rival offers a clue: “Steve is one of the most honest people I know. Most people lie to your face. He’ll always tell you straight up he’s going to screw you.”