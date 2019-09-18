Wittgenstein’s cabin of questioning resumes its gaze across Norway fjord
18 September 2019 - 05:07
In June, a small ceremony took place on a rocky outcrop overlooking a lake in western Norway. Members of the Wittgenstein Foundation, together with the Austrian ambassador and various local politicians, gathered a few kilometres from the village of Skjolden to mark the completion of a remarkable restoration project.
They had hiked halfway up the mountainside, along an occasionally precipitous path, to a small wooden house with breathtaking views across the opalescent waters. Five years in the planning, the reconstruction of a dwelling built by local craftsmen in 1914 for the Austria-born philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein was finished at the end of May.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.