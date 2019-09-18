Life Wittgenstein’s cabin of questioning resumes its gaze across Norway fjord BL PREMIUM

In June, a small ceremony took place on a rocky outcrop overlooking a lake in western Norway. Members of the Wittgenstein Foundation, together with the Austrian ambassador and various local politicians, gathered a few kilometres from the village of Skjolden to mark the completion of a remarkable restoration project.

They had hiked halfway up the mountainside, along an occasionally precipitous path, to a small wooden house with breathtaking views across the opalescent waters. Five years in the planning, the reconstruction of a dwelling built by local craftsmen in 1914 for the Austria-born philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein was finished at the end of May.