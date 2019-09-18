Are Airbnb investors destroying Europe’s cultural capitals?
Historic cities are being transformed by lucrative short-term rentals
18 September 2019 - 05:05
Bruno Romão owns one of the last traditional coffee shops in Alfama, Lisbon’s historic district with its maze of narrow cobbled streets and intricate tiled facades.
“All the others are now restaurants,” says one of the regulars in his cafe. Tourists want restaurants, she says, not just traditional Portuguese coffee.
