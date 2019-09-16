US health officials warn against vaping
Several US states have reported deaths that officials say may have been caused by vaping
16 September 2019 - 05:09
New York — US health officials have warned people to avoid using e-cigarettes amid an investigation into severe lung illnesses linked to vaping.
At the beginning of September the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the number of cases of respiratory illness under investigation has more than doubled to 450 across 33 states, as regulators continue to raise alarm over the use of e-cigarettes and their prevalence among teens.
