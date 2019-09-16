Life How to make friends as an adult Talking to neighbours, finding people on social media, joining sports and book groups are ways of making new friends and keeping a spark of happiness in your life BL PREMIUM

London — As you get older, it’s hard enough sustaining friendships, let alone forming new ones.

When Ruth Davidson resigned as the leader of the Scottish Conservative party, she said the pressures of the job had, among other things, made her a “poor” friend. It was easy to feel sympathy. Amid a host of competing priorities — the demands of jobs, children, partners and ageing parents — friendships are all too easily lost.