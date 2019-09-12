Life Facebook does not make for a convincing cupid Dating app could endanger users’ data and further entrench the social media giant’s market power BL PREMIUM

Among the professions lost to digital disruption is the discreet matchmaker. Emma Woodhouse, Jane Austen’s handsome, clever and rich leading lady, has been usurped by Tinder, Bumble and Grindr. Now comes a new threat in the form of Facebook.

The data-hungry colossus recently launched a dating service in the US after a test-run in about 20 non-European countries. Facebook’s original promise was to connect the world. Promoting romance looks a logical step for a company short on love. That does not mean it will be good for society.