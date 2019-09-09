One brain injury raises dementia risk decades later, study shows
Imperial College research finds some patients would benefit from Ritalin treatment
09 September 2019 - 05:06
A single serious head injury can lead to brain damage decades later even if the patient apparently makes a complete recovery in the short term, researchers at Imperial College London have found.
Their study used a new positron emission tomography imaging technique to look at the biochemistry of 21 men and women who had suffered one traumatic brain injury (TBI) through an accident or assault between 18 and 35 years previously. They were compared with a demographically and educationally matched control group of 11 people with no history of such injury.
