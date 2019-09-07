LUNCH WITH THE FT: John McDonnell, an old-school Marxist who’s learning to bend

McDonnell wants to shift power and money from landlords and bosses to tenants and workers, and he makes no apologies for this. “[The plan] is trying to rebalance the power between capital and labour.” His vision is of an intervent­ionist government seeking to eradicate homelessness and low pay and tackling the housing crisis. For executives, the picture is not so rosy: they face public pay transparency, higher taxes on salaries and an end to share options and golden handshakes.

McDonnell says he will ban bonuses in the City of London unless the financial services industry takes action to curb excessive payments. “If it hasn’t learnt its lesson, we will take action, I’ll give them that warning now,” he says, spearing a square of paneer with a fork. “People are so offended by it. It’s a reflection of the grotesque levels of inequality that people now find so offensive. Action will be taken, full stop.”

I point out that the Square Mile is part of an international industry and that — like his beloved Liverpool FC — employers need to offer high wages to attract talent. What would he say to Rich Ricci, former CEO of Barclays Capital, who was paid £44m in one year alone? “I’d point him towards Julian Richer,” McDonnell replies, without missing a beat, referring to the hi-fi entrepreneur who has recently given his staff a big chunk of his company.

Many of McDonnell’s ideas would have been considered political suicide only five years ago. But Labour’s gains in the snap 2017 general election have forced many critics to rethink that view. Labour was ahead in opinion polls in the early summer, although Boris Johnson has since opened up a 10-point lead: for now.

Fear of Donald Trump

McDonnell says he is inspired by the writings of Antonio Gramsci, an Italian communist of the inter-war years. “What Gramsci is all about is hegemony: you win the battle of ideas and it dominates,” he says, emphasising his point with a raised fist that he moves from side to side.

While many Labour MPs still resent Corbyn’s leadership and are angry about his failure to close down a long-running row about anti-Semitism in the party, most have accepted the need for radical economic change. “I think ideologically the Labour party has moved on dramatically ... no MP kicked off about the last manifesto, we had no complaints. There might be criticism of Jeremy and myself ... but we’ve hegemonised the debate in the party around policy.”

The shadow chancellor’s world view has become more mainstream in recent years, but so too has the nativist populism of the right. McDonnell says he does “fear” Donald Trump, and is anxious about the potential for trade disputes and misplaced foreign interventions. Yet he believes that his own movement can surf the anti-Trump backlash.

“The reaction to Trump has been remarkable: we’ve now got a debate for the first time in maybe a generation or two generations in America about the nature of socialism. The reaction to Trump is a blossoming of the labour and trade union movement over there.” He will visit the US in the autumn and hopes to see Democrat left-wingers such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.

The Tories have tried to portray the McDonnell manifesto as a template for a “return to the 1970s” or — worse — the transmutation of Britain into a latter-day East Germany. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think-tank said the 2017 manifesto would take taxes to their highest-ever peacetime level. Yet some left-wingers, even a few who sit alongside him in the shadow cabinet, think he is too cautious and pragmatic.

While Labour’s tax changes may sound radical, the centrepiece tax rise — a corporation tax hike — leaves the levy at a lower rate than in 2010. Unlike the previous Labour leadership, Corbyn and McDonnell have resisted the idea of a “mansion tax”, worried that it will hit many public-sector urban voters. He admits: “It’s what’s achievable in terms of keeping people with us and bringing people with us ... what we don’t want to be in is a situation where we undermine the support we need to get into government.”