Life Pacifist Germany still unfairly haunted by its Nazi past Some in Britain ignore the peace that Europe's largest economy has protected in the 75 years after World War 2

The Bayerischer Wald, or Bavarian Forest, is a region of low mountains, rivers and pastures; of wolves, wildcats and owls; of quiet towns and late-Baroque Catholic churches; and of woodcutters and small business people who double as mayors for Bavaria’s main political party, the conservative Christian Social Union.

The forest, tucked in a corner of southeast Germany, lies between the Czech Republic and Austria. The Danube rolls slowly by.