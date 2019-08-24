Life LUNCH WITH THE FT: Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder and Mr Serena Williams Ohanian has a busy agenda: be a good trend spotter, investor, husband, father, son. I am here to learn what drives it. Is this a man with a guilty conscience? BL PREMIUM

Alexis Ohanian embodies the triumphant tech titan. He’s the guy who traveled 800km to blind pitch an investor with his start-up idea. He’s the guy who built a company with his college roommate, and sold it within two years for between $10m and $20m. He’s the nerdy kid who worked at a computer warehouse store as a teenager, and then grew up to marry Serena Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

It is the stuff of Silicon Valley myth: that with inventiveness and audacity, you can have it all. But what happens when your creation, the thing that made you rich, is also known as a breeding ground for hate?