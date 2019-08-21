Hitting the road à la Kerouac — but in an electric car
It is now possibe to criss-cross the US in the now so-called emv as Tesla has built a network of 1,533 Supercharger stations
21 August 2019 - 05:00
“Where we going, man?” asks the narrator, Sal Paradise, in Jack Kerouac’s On the Road.
“I don’t know but we gotta go,” replies his friend Dean Moriarty.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.