Robotic exosuit developed to help wearers run and walk
Researchers plan to commercialise technology for a device worn like a pair of shorts
19 August 2019 - 05:03
Wearable robotic technology has taken a step forward with the development of a lightweight exosuit, worn like a pair of shorts, which assists both running and walking.
A US team led by Harvard University’s Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering published details of its multipurpose “hip exosuit” in the journal Science on Thursday.
