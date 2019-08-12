Vitamin drips and cryotherapy at Manhattan’s Equinox Hotel
The cult gym brand has launched its first hotel, promising ‘a temple to total regeneration’
12 August 2019 - 05:04
Soon after I checked into the Equinox Hotel in Manhattan, a nurse arrived in my room to administer an intravenous vitamin infusion.
“It’s our signature drip, it’s got a little bit of everything in it,” nurse Courtney explained cheerfully, as she prepared a cocktail that included vitamin C, magnesium and a jumble of other life-boosting ingredients. As I watched the orange-yellow contents of an IV bag drain into my arm, I accepted Courtney’s assurances that my hair and skin would gain a noticeable shine.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.