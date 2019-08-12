Life Vitamin drips and cryotherapy at Manhattan’s Equinox Hotel The cult gym brand has launched its first hotel, promising ‘a temple to total regeneration’ BL PREMIUM

Soon after I checked into the Equinox Hotel in Manhattan, a nurse arrived in my room to administer an intravenous vitamin infusion.

“It’s our signature drip, it’s got a little bit of everything in it,” nurse Courtney explained cheerfully, as she prepared a cocktail that included vitamin C, magnesium and a jumble of other life-boosting ingredients. As I watched the orange-yellow contents of an IV bag drain into my arm, I accepted Courtney’s assurances that my hair and skin would gain a noticeable shine.