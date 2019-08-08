Life Dispute blights accuracy of AI lie detector for airports The automated virtual agent for truth assessments in real-time (Avatar) analyses travellers’ facial expressions, tone of voice and verbal responses for ‘deception signals’ BL PREMIUM

Researchers are quietly commercialising an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven lie detector, which they hope will be the future of airport security.

Discern Science International is the start-up behind a deception-detection tool named the Avatar, which features a virtual border guard that asks travellers questions.