Why napping is for wimps
Having a short sleep during the day may have become fashionable but that doesn’t mean it’s right
29 July 2019 - 05:05
Falling asleep during the day when you are not a baby, an older person or very ill is basically a sin. This iron rule has been one of the central tenets of my life. The 11th commandment, if you will.
Napping is for some reason yoked inextricably in my mind to the phrase “moral turpitude” — which I found, aged 15, in one of the Victorian tomes I carried round in delusional certainty that they made me look clever and, therefore, alluring to boys (as if the two were linked).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.