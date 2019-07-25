Life US justice department opens probe into Big Tech’s market power Review looks at whether leading online platforms are smothering competition BL PREMIUM

San Francisco — The US department of justice has announced a broad antitrust investigation into the leading online platforms, raising the stakes in Washington’s scrutiny of Big Tech’s power over growing parts of the economy.

The agency said it would look into how the platforms had achieved their market power, and whether they were “engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation or otherwise harmed consumers”.