No place to hide from personal data monitoring by surveillance capitalism

When I went swimming in my local pool this week, my Apple Watch tracked not only my time on each lap, but my heart rate throughout. Then I rode a Lime e-bike home, which noted my exact route, time and calories burnt — “GPS Tracked”, it declared proudly.

Apple was not the first to imagine heart sensors. In George Orwell’s 1984, the “telescreens” in the homes of party members recorded heartbeats that might reveal a plot against Big Brother. “You could not control the beating of your heart, and the telescreen was quite delicate enough to pick it up.”

Apple Watch does not feel Orwellian, but many cases of data surveillance do. Equifax, the credit-scoring agency, this week agreed to pay almost $800m to settle with US regulators over a 2017 hack in which the sensitive personal information of 147-million customers was stolen from a database.

Retailers and banks have kept and shared customer data as far back as the founding of Equifax in 1899, and the practice was codified into credit scores in the 1950s. The internet and smartphones have turned such practices into a vast industry, dubbed “surveillance capitalism” by Shoshana Zuboff, a Harvard professor.

Many internet or app companies gather data on browsing habits and location for targeted advertising. Only the most cautious of us read what lurks behind the pop-up screens seeking our consent before clicking on “OK”. This is the price of free admission.

But I do not use an Apple Watch as a necessary evil — I want my health to be tracked, and have paid for the data to be stored and analysed. As more sensors are strapped to our bodies, fixed in vehicles and embedded in homes, we can monitor ourselves better.

Zuboff, a critic of technology companies such as Google, describes the enforced sharing of personal data as “a coup from above — the installation of a new kind of sovereign power”. Instead of companies creating goods and services in response to consumer demand, data gathered from people becomes a corporate asset.