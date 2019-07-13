Life LUNCH WITH THE FT: Bobi Wine, Uganda’s ‘ghetto president’, is, indeed, improving with age At first Wine thought he could influence events through his music but slowly came to the conclusion he had to become involved in politics to represent the interests of the ghetto BL PREMIUM

“Welcome to the ghetto.” Rarely if ever can a Lunch with the FT, whose encounters more often take place in a Manhattan bistro or Mayfair grill, have begun with such words. But today I’m lunching in a Kampala slum with Bobi Wine, the self-styled “ghetto president” and bête noire of Uganda’s political establishment.