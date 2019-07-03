Life

The 50-course future of fine dining at Copenhagen’s Alchemist

Opening on July 4, the restaurant promises ‘holistic cuisine’ — a blend of food, drama and art

BL PREMIUM
03 July 2019 - 05:08 Richard Henderson

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.