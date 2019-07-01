Life

Carebots fine-tuned to relieve pressure over Japan’s ageing population

In countries where people live longer and longer, the potential of cyborgs to improve the lives of the elderly is indisputable

BL PREMIUM
01 July 2019 - 05:07 Financial Times Opinion

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.