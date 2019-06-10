Scientists sound alarm on using gene-editing technique in babies

Brent crude jumps amid signs that Opec and other producers may extend their output reduction deal
Post-Brexit chaos is looming and the department of trade & industry will struggle to get trade talks going with inexperienced UK negotiators
Former public protector questions the release of confidential aspects of probes to the public
Whoever holds the DA’s federal executive chair effectively acts as the main opposition party’s political CEO
Maatla Energy, Minergy and the Morupule colliery are developing mines in SA’s neighbour with a view to feeding the market
First-quarter growth shock has driven home just how slow activity has become
Blocked e-mails and other tactics as banks wear down customers wanting to switch
Jubilee could be a little gem in the PGM and base metals segment but investors appear to be completely overlooking the share
Their problems include coaching, selection and effort levels, as they vacillate between apathy and passion
Those with two copies of a mutated gene in the first gene-edited babies have higher death rates from their 40s to their 70s
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.