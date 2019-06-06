Apple announces renewed push into services as it boasts about privacy

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Michael Harris highlights problems with back-testing, 'counting techniques and traditional anomalies
Mixed messages from the ANC and the government raise concerns
Ramaphosa had to pacify various factions and interest groups in putting together his first cabinet. The result is not ideal in some views – but it’s certainly a lot better than what came before
SA Medical Technology Industry Association warns the move could push up products prices
The strained global environment, which is being badly affected by the US-China trade squabbles, will make it harder for SA to stage an economic recovery
Sars announces dates and changes for returns, including tax on crypto-currency, which is deemed an asset
Jubilee could be a little gem in the PGM and base metals segment but investors appear to be completely overlooking the share
SA have never had a worse start at the World Cup as Sharma’s century steers India to a comfortable victory
Mark Smyth tested the Mustang Bullitt and found it’s the ‘Stang that Ford must bring to SA
