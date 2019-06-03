Life

The man who calms sleepless and stressed-out CEOs

Companies are keen to promote their mental health policies, and encourage senior leaders to talk about their own problems

BL PREMIUM
03 June 2019 - 05:05 Emma Jacobs

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.