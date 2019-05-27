Life

E-coli bacterium opens door to scientists’ quest to build life from scratch

A UK team has synthesised a version of the organism, which throws up questions about the ethics of genome editing

BL PREMIUM
27 May 2019 - 06:01 Anjana Ahuja

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.