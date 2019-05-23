Rihanna launches ‘bold, daring’ Fenty Fashion

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and the team take a look at the latest news headlines
Leaders of Russia, Pakistan, France, Japan, Australia and Israel among world leaders to congratulate Narendra Modi ahead of final results
Two very senior and capable women are the best candidates to become deputy president
Bulk commodities business shields the open-pit mining group from poor performance by the construction segment
Inflation is expected to moderate this year and the Bank has made it clear it would prefer inflation anchored at the mid-point of its 3%-6% inflation target range
Relief is finally coming for ill-advised property syndication investors, but for some it is too late
Nvidia, the darling of the momentum-chasing investment crowd, last week released quarterly results that confirmed it was in a slump
Ntubeni in for Mbonambi in crucial Newlands clash
Pop diva and new luxury fashion designer Rihanna is the first woman of colour to front an LVMH fashion label
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.