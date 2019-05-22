Life

Greece eyes further moves upmarket as big spenders fly in

With tourism generating 10% of GDP, the country is making plans to buff up its offerings in a bid to boost numbers

BL PREMIUM
22 May 2019 - 05:06 James Wilson

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.