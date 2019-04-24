Meet the mini-tribes of air travel

US crude stocks rose by 6.9-million barrels last week, more than expected, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute
The Coalition for Effective Copyright believes SA should lead in Africa on access for blind and print-impaired people, says Mpuka Radinku
Rescue efforts are also under way in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, where the SANDF has arrived
Despite making it to the magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people, there are doubts in some circles about how much influence the president wields, even in his own party
The marked-to-market loss on the contracts in place during the interim period was R256m net of tax
The consumer confidence index, compiled by FNB and the BER at Stellenbosch University, fell sharply to two index points in the first quarter of 2019
Comeback from injury and personal troubles worth a mint to Tiger Woods
Asset managers have a fund for each likely objective while pension preservation and provident preservation funds have different rules
In one of the biggest upsets in snooker history, James Cahill beats the five-time world champion
In the era of #MeToo, forget strawberry and chocolate – beware the pineapple
