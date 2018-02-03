LUNCH WITH THE FT: Hillbilly elegist JD Vance: ‘The people calling the shots really screwed up’
The writer talks about elitism, the American underclass — and why his ‘Mamaw’ would have sympathised with Trump
03 February 2018 - 08:55
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.