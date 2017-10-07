LUNCH WITH THE FT: London lawyer Sandra Davis on celebrity break-ups and divorce tourism
Over salmon, the attorney talks to Barney Thompson about changes in the divorce law and why she’s a ‘very expensive shoulder to cry on’
07 October 2017 - 09:38
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.