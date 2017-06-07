Life

Dangers in a handful of modern-day groundnuts

Progress has been slow but experimental drugs for the allergy are in the final stages of clinical testing

BL PREMIUM
07 June 2017 - 06:50 David Crow

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.