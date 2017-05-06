LUNCH WITH THE FT: Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook in the time of grief

Dressed in a long white jersey over pale blue jeans, with her black hair blow-dried into a shiny shell, Sheryl Sandberg looks — as ever — supernaturally composed. She bounds up to hug me then takes the chair next to me at the corner of our table. "Check this out. Do you see this?" she says, studying the menu without pausing for small talk.

Facebook’s chief operating officer is famous for being more open than most executives — about crying in the bathroom at work, or how, as a recent widow, she slept in the same bed as her mother.

This is fitting for a company that has redefined the word "sharing". As we settle into our lunch, however, it is clear that openness does not exactly mean spontaneity. Sandberg has to be one of the most on-message executives. Talking about business, she uses such a set phraseology I can almost recite her lines for her. New products are not only in "early days" but being introduced in a "privacy-protected way". When, at one point, I ask her how she could best describe what it is like to suddenly be a single parent, she confesses it is "lonely, scary sometimes", then briskly broadens her point to include the plight of poorer single mothers across the US — with statistics.

Then again, a script may be essential. The past two years have shaken Sandberg and Facebook, forcing both to grapple with existential questions.

The loss of her husband, Dave Goldberg, who died of a heart attack while exercising when the couple were on holiday in Mexico in 2015, has meant bringing up two children without their father.

The company has faced mounting criticism over whether it is doing enough to regulate itself amid the rise of fake news and its own growing power to shape events, including last year’s US election. What this means for the biggest social network, which has almost 2-billion users and raked in $10bn profit last year, is still unclear.

We’re at Sol, a Mexican restaurant on Facebook’s Menlo Park campus, a Disney-style fake main street, complete with a cupcake shop and a nail bar. Sandberg has never eaten here. In fact, she tells me, I am the first person to tempt her away from lunch at her desk in her nine years at Facebook. When she arrives at the restaurant with a handler I wonder if it is because she needed help finding it.

"This is so exciting," she claims, once I have explained that no one else can join us for lunch. Usually she has soup or salad at her desk at the centre of Facebook’s huge open-plan floor. Enthused by the laminated orange menu, she opts for a "big salad with chicken on it". I choose the enchiladas al guajillo, a recipe from the owner’s great-grandmother.

Sandberg’s personal tragedy followed a series of extraordinary career triumphs. After working as chief of staff for Larry Summers at the US Treasury, she moved to become vice-president of operations at Google. Since arriving at Facebook in 2008, she has been responsible for transforming it into a $432bn business, earning herself a fortune worth $1.6bn, according to Forbes. The success of her first book, Lean In (2013), a bestseller that pushes women to be more ambitious, made her a high-profile advocate for women’s rights.