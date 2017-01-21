LUNCH WITH THE FT: Say 'Hello' to tech protégé James Proud
Over smorrebrod in San Francisco, the entrepreneur talks about sabotage, Silicon Valley's 'battlefield of egos' and explains why wearables are doomed
21 January 2017 - 10:12 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.