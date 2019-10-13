Companies / Transport & Tourism Qantas to test ultra-long-haul flights to their limits Flights will mark the first time a commercial airline has flown direct from New York to Sydney — a distance of more than 16,000km BL PREMIUM

Qantas Airways will begin testing the longest direct flights in the world this Friday, as the Australian airline aims to stretch the boundaries of technological innovation in a bid to woo premium passengers from rival carriers.

The flights will mark the first time a commercial airline has flown direct from New York to Sydney — a distance of more than 16,000km — and only the second time it has been done between London and Sydney, a route of more than 17,000km that is expected to take up to 20 hours.