Zoom sales up fourfold as Covid outbreaks keep workers at home Video-conferencing business forecasts slower growth in final quarter of banner year

Video-conferencing company Zoom continued to ride the boom in working and learning from home as Covid-19 infection rates rebounded in recent weeks, lifting its revenue more than fourfold in the latest quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said on Monday that demand for video-conferencing drove its revenue to $777m in the three months to end-October, up from $167m a year ago and far above the $693m Wall Street had expected...