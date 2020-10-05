Companies / Telecoms & Technology Samsung mounts 5G offensive as countries review Huawei networks Seoul-headquartered group is making inroads in the market, boosted by the confluence of 5G rollouts across the world BL PREMIUM

Wellington — For years Huawei’s biggest rivals in the telecoms equipment market — Finnish group Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson — were based far away from the Shenzhen-headquartered group. But now a credible challenger looking to tap into the once in a decade global race to deploy 5G has emerged closer to home: Samsung Electronics.

The Seoul-headquartered group has long lagged behind its global peers when it comes to providing telecoms kit. In the minds of investors and analysts, Samsung’s struggling network business has been a distant afterthought to its core revenue drivers of computer chips, smartphones and displays.