Companies / Telecoms & Technology Big Tech’s leaders squirm as documents reveal their power The heads of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook got grilled by the US Congress, but none were really burnt BL PREMIUM

San Francisco/Washington — A six-hour video conference with four of the world’s biggest tech bosses was never going to match the drama of a real-life hearing before US Congress, and that was before the technical glitches and delays on the line.

But there were plenty of uncomfortable moments for the heads of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook, who were often unable to answer questions on a trove of newly unearthed internal documents that showed how the companies chased dominance then sought to protect it.