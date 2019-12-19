Companies / Telecoms & Technology Satya Nadella, the man who put Microsoft back on top of the tech heap The Financial Times person of the year has led a revival, resulting in the company’s market capitalisation rising above $1-trillion BL PREMIUM

San Francisco — Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has earned a unique place among the tech barons who preside over today’s digital landscape.

The growing wealth and power of big tech over the past decade has been a defining feature of modern capitalism. Yet even judged by the standards of most of his peers, Nadella stands out.