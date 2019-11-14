Companies / Telecoms & Technology Huawei to pay mega-bonus to employees that helped counter US sanctions $286m will be paid to employees focused on minimising the impact of sanctions, which the company largely shrugged off with sales rising 27% over the same prior-year period BL PREMIUM

Huawei will pay out 2-billion renminbi ($286m) in bonuses and double almost all employees’ monthly salaries for October as a reward for helping the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker counter US sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.

In May, the US barred the Chinese company from buying crucial semi-conductors from suppliers, including Qualcomm, and banned it from using Google’s Android operating system in its smartphones, citing worries that the group poses a national security risk.