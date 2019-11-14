Huawei to pay mega-bonus to employees that helped counter US sanctions
$286m will be paid to employees focused on minimising the impact of sanctions, which the company largely shrugged off with sales rising 27% over the same prior-year period
14 November 2019 - 12:28
Huawei will pay out 2-billion renminbi ($286m) in bonuses and double almost all employees’ monthly salaries for October as a reward for helping the world’s largest telecoms equipment maker counter US sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.
In May, the US barred the Chinese company from buying crucial semi-conductors from suppliers, including Qualcomm, and banned it from using Google’s Android operating system in its smartphones, citing worries that the group poses a national security risk.
