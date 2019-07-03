Huawei is fighting back by relying less and less on US components in its products
Strains of techno-nationalism run through much of China’s tech industry but, as Huawei itself admits, much comes down to trust and geopolitics rather than technology itself
03 July 2019 - 12:31
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.