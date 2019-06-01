David Cameron to chair advisory board of AI company Afiniti

The US-China trade war continues to weigh on sentiment, as investors worry about the long-term effect the conflict will have on the global economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with all leaders of schools, clinics, businesses, municipalities and institutions must work towards a better future
Afiniti, a company set up by Zia Chishti, a US-Pakistani entrepreneur, specialises in the use of AI in call centres
Ramaphosa's accommodative cabinet may be strategic in keeping the ANC stable and even in power for the next 25 years, but it compromises performance-based economic ambitions
Exports decreased by 1.3% from March adding to the deficit in April, which is also significantly worse than the same period in 2018
From slashing fees to freebies, First National Bank shows rivals that it is upping the ante
Financial Mail names the top analysts for 2019
The CAS verdict was highly controversial, with many high-profile current and former athletes lining up on both sides of the debate
Aspire Art’s sale in Joburg this weekend emphasises segments where there is potential for growth rather than relying on traditional 20th-century work
