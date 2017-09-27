Two women founders show way to top in tech outside Silicon Valley
One is a millennial who wants to do good; the other is middle-aged and wants to make money: both are writing their own rules, writes Leyla Boulton
27 September 2017 - 20:53
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.