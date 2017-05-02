Tencent nips at Alibaba’s heels as its slice of China mobile payments swells
The one-time underdog’s Weixin Pay storms China’s $5.5-trillion mobile payments market
Hong Kong — China’s $5.5-trillion mobile payments sector — more than 50 times bigger than the US’s — is being shaken up by one-time underdog Tencent, which is snatching market share from rival Alibaba.
Alipay, which Alibaba launched in 2004 as a PayPal-type service to facilitate payments on its Taobao e-commerce platform, has long dominated China’s mobile payments. But its share of the Chinese market fell to nearly half by the end of last year while Tencent’s rose to more than a third.
Alibaba had 54% market share in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with 71% in the third quarter of 2015, according to the latest data from consultancy Analysys. Tencent’s share rose to 37% against 16% in the comparable period.
ApplePay, which launched in China early last year, did not feature in the top 10.
China leads the world in mobile payments, buoyed by booming online shopping and the relative dearth of alternatives, such as credit cards. China’s mobile payments hit $5.5-trillion last year, according to iResearch, 50 times the size of the $112bn US market, based on Forrester Research figures.
Tencent, best known for WeChat, the gaming and social media platform with 890-million users, entered the arena a decade after Alibaba and the two staged an expensive battle to attract customers.
Industry consultants attribute Tencent’s rise to the pervasive use of WeChat and merchants’ desire to avoid relying on one provider.
"The dominance of the Taobao and T-Mall e-commerce platforms initially helped make Alipay the default digital wallet in China," said Jeff Galvin, partner at McKinsey in Hong Kong. "But now, as Chinese spend more and more time in the WeChat ecosystem — and they keep funds in its wallet for peer-to-peer payments, in-app purchases and other things — [Weixin Pay] has really emerged as a peer competitor to Alipay."
Tencent has signed up physical stores this year, including Starbucks. Almost all of the US group’s 2,600 China cafés accept Weixin Pay — the one on Alibaba’s campus in Hangzhou being a notable exception.
Alibaba has fought back, building its own physical network — including overseas, where 110,000 shops accept Alipay. It says it has signed up more than 2-million physical shops in China with 10-million merchants on Taobao using Alipay.
